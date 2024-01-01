Chilean pesos to Panamanian balboas today

Convert CLP to PAB at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
1.03 pab

1.000 CLP = 0.001027 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1991.4741.6630.96618.246
1 GBP1.1711.269105.5771.7251.9461.1321.357
1 USD0.9220.788183.1941.3591.5340.89116.829
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Panamanian Balboa
1 CLP0.00103 PAB
5 CLP0.00514 PAB
10 CLP0.01027 PAB
20 CLP0.02054 PAB
50 CLP0.05135 PAB
100 CLP0.10270 PAB
250 CLP0.25675 PAB
500 CLP0.51351 PAB
1000 CLP1.02701 PAB
2000 CLP2.05402 PAB
5000 CLP5.13505 PAB
10000 CLP10.27010 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Chilean Peso
1 PAB973.70000 CLP
5 PAB4,868.50000 CLP
10 PAB9,737.00000 CLP
20 PAB19,474.00000 CLP
50 PAB48,685.00000 CLP
100 PAB97,370.00000 CLP
250 PAB243,425.00000 CLP
500 PAB486,850.00000 CLP
1000 PAB973,700.00000 CLP
2000 PAB1,947,400.00000 CLP
5000 PAB4,868,500.00000 CLP
10000 PAB9,737,000.00000 CLP