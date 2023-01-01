Chilean pesos to Barbadian dollars today

Convert CLP to BBD at the real exchange rate

1000 clp
2.29 bbd

1.00000 CLP = 0.00229 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.8046351.3761.346950.920851.544417.26321.67015
1 GBP1.242811.710091.673991.144431.9193821.45472.07566
1 CAD0.7267440.58476410.9788880.6692241.1223812.54591.21377
1 SGD0.7424180.5973751.0215710.6836581.1465912.81651.23995

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Barbadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to BBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Barbadian Dollar
1 CLP0.00229 BBD
5 CLP0.01145 BBD
10 CLP0.02289 BBD
20 CLP0.04578 BBD
50 CLP0.11446 BBD
100 CLP0.22891 BBD
250 CLP0.57227 BBD
500 CLP1.14455 BBD
1000 CLP2.28910 BBD
2000 CLP4.57820 BBD
5000 CLP11.44550 BBD
10000 CLP22.89100 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Chilean Peso
1 BBD436.85300 CLP
5 BBD2184.26500 CLP
10 BBD4368.53000 CLP
20 BBD8737.06000 CLP
50 BBD21842.65000 CLP
100 BBD43685.30000 CLP
250 BBD109213.25000 CLP
500 BBD218426.50000 CLP
1000 BBD436853.00000 CLP
2000 BBD873706.00000 CLP
5000 BBD2184265.00000 CLP
10000 BBD4368530.00000 CLP