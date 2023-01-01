Chilean pesos to Uzbekistan soms today

Convert CLP to UZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
13,930.70 uzs

1.00000 CLP = 13.93070 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.8047641.375751.346750.920651.5436917.23131.67043
1 GBP1.242611.709511.673471.14391.9181821.41162.07567
1 CAD0.7268760.58496410.9789210.6691921.1220712.5251.21419
1 SGD0.7425280.597561.0215310.6836021.1462312.79471.24034

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Uzbekistan Som
1 CLP13.93070 UZS
5 CLP69.65350 UZS
10 CLP139.30700 UZS
20 CLP278.61400 UZS
50 CLP696.53500 UZS
100 CLP1393.07000 UZS
250 CLP3482.67500 UZS
500 CLP6965.35000 UZS
1000 CLP13930.70000 UZS
2000 CLP27861.40000 UZS
5000 CLP69653.50000 UZS
10000 CLP139307.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Chilean Peso
1 UZS0.07178 CLP
5 UZS0.35892 CLP
10 UZS0.71784 CLP
20 UZS1.43568 CLP
50 UZS3.58919 CLP
100 UZS7.17839 CLP
250 UZS17.94598 CLP
500 UZS35.89195 CLP
1000 UZS71.78390 CLP
2000 UZS143.56780 CLP
5000 UZS358.91950 CLP
10000 UZS717.83900 CLP