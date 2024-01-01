5 Uzbekistan soms to Chilean pesos

Convert UZS to CLP at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = $0.07387 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:23
UZS to CLP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

CLP
1 UZS to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07430.0760
Low0.07050.0705
Average0.07250.0733
Change3.44%-2.38%
1 UZS to CLP stats

The performance of UZS to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0743 and a 30 day low of 0.0705. This means the 30 day average was 0.0725. The change for UZS to CLP was 3.44.

The performance of UZS to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0760 and a 90 day low of 0.0705. This means the 90 day average was 0.0733. The change for UZS to CLP was -2.38.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Chilean Peso
1 UZS0.07387 CLP
5 UZS0.36934 CLP
10 UZS0.73867 CLP
20 UZS1.47734 CLP
50 UZS3.69335 CLP
100 UZS7.38670 CLP
250 UZS18.46675 CLP
500 UZS36.93350 CLP
1000 UZS73.86700 CLP
2000 UZS147.73400 CLP
5000 UZS369.33500 CLP
10000 UZS738.67000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Uzbekistan Som
1 CLP13.53780 UZS
5 CLP67.68900 UZS
10 CLP135.37800 UZS
20 CLP270.75600 UZS
50 CLP676.89000 UZS
100 CLP1,353.78000 UZS
250 CLP3,384.45000 UZS
500 CLP6,768.90000 UZS
1000 CLP13,537.80000 UZS
2000 CLP27,075.60000 UZS
5000 CLP67,689.00000 UZS
10000 CLP135,378.00000 UZS