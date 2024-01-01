Chilean pesos to Uzbekistan soms today

Convert CLP to UZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
13,237.50 uzs

$1.000 CLP = so'm13.24 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
Track the exchange rate

CLP to UZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.957614.2926
Low13.153113.1517
Average13.461513.6353
Change-1.73%-1.87%
View full history

1 CLP to UZS stats

The performance of CLP to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.9576 and a 30 day low of 13.1531. This means the 30 day average was 13.4615. The change for CLP to UZS was -1.73.

The performance of CLP to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14.2926 and a 90 day low of 13.1517. This means the 90 day average was 13.6353. The change for CLP to UZS was -1.87.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Uzbekistan Som
1 CLP13.23750 UZS
5 CLP66.18750 UZS
10 CLP132.37500 UZS
20 CLP264.75000 UZS
50 CLP661.87500 UZS
100 CLP1,323.75000 UZS
250 CLP3,309.37500 UZS
500 CLP6,618.75000 UZS
1000 CLP13,237.50000 UZS
2000 CLP26,475.00000 UZS
5000 CLP66,187.50000 UZS
10000 CLP132,375.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Chilean Peso
1 UZS0.07554 CLP
5 UZS0.37772 CLP
10 UZS0.75543 CLP
20 UZS1.51086 CLP
50 UZS3.77716 CLP
100 UZS7.55431 CLP
250 UZS18.88578 CLP
500 UZS37.77155 CLP
1000 UZS75.54310 CLP
2000 UZS151.08620 CLP
5000 UZS377.71550 CLP
10000 UZS755.43100 CLP