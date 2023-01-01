Chilean pesos to Croatian kunas today

Convert CLP to HRK at the real exchange rate

1000 clp
7.98 hrk

1.00000 CLP = 0.00798 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:55
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Croatian Kuna
1 CLP0.00798 HRK
5 CLP0.03992 HRK
10 CLP0.07984 HRK
20 CLP0.15968 HRK
50 CLP0.39919 HRK
100 CLP0.79838 HRK
250 CLP1.99596 HRK
500 CLP3.99192 HRK
1000 CLP7.98384 HRK
2000 CLP15.96768 HRK
5000 CLP39.91920 HRK
10000 CLP79.83840 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Chilean Peso
1 HRK125.25300 CLP
5 HRK626.26500 CLP
10 HRK1252.53000 CLP
20 HRK2505.06000 CLP
50 HRK6262.65000 CLP
100 HRK12525.30000 CLP
250 HRK31313.25000 CLP
500 HRK62626.50000 CLP
1000 HRK125253.00000 CLP
2000 HRK250506.00000 CLP
5000 HRK626265.00000 CLP
10000 HRK1252530.00000 CLP