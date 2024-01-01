Chilean pesos to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert CLP to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
123.43 bdt

$1.000 CLP = Tk0.1234 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CLP to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12970.1318
Low0.12280.1166
Average0.12540.1262
Change-1.81%5.84%
1 CLP to BDT stats

The performance of CLP to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1297 and a 30 day low of 0.1228. This means the 30 day average was 0.1254. The change for CLP to BDT was -1.81.

The performance of CLP to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1318 and a 90 day low of 0.1166. This means the 90 day average was 0.1262. The change for CLP to BDT was 5.84.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Bangladeshi Taka
1 CLP0.12343 BDT
5 CLP0.61713 BDT
10 CLP1.23425 BDT
20 CLP2.46850 BDT
50 CLP6.17125 BDT
100 CLP12.34250 BDT
250 CLP30.85625 BDT
500 CLP61.71250 BDT
1000 CLP123.42500 BDT
2000 CLP246.85000 BDT
5000 CLP617.12500 BDT
10000 CLP1,234.25000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Chilean Peso
1 BDT8.10210 CLP
5 BDT40.51050 CLP
10 BDT81.02100 CLP
20 BDT162.04200 CLP
50 BDT405.10500 CLP
100 BDT810.21000 CLP
250 BDT2,025.52500 CLP
500 BDT4,051.05000 CLP
1000 BDT8,102.10000 CLP
2000 BDT16,204.20000 CLP
5000 BDT40,510.50000 CLP
10000 BDT81,021.00000 CLP