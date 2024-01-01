1 Chilean peso to Bangladeshi takas

1 clp
0.11 bdt

1.00000 CLP = 0.11358 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Bangladeshi Taka
1 CLP0.11358 BDT
5 CLP0.56789 BDT
10 CLP1.13578 BDT
20 CLP2.27156 BDT
50 CLP5.67890 BDT
100 CLP11.35780 BDT
250 CLP28.39450 BDT
500 CLP56.78900 BDT
1000 CLP113.57800 BDT
2000 CLP227.15600 BDT
5000 CLP567.89000 BDT
10000 CLP1135.78000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Chilean Peso
1 BDT8.80453 CLP
5 BDT44.02265 CLP
10 BDT88.04530 CLP
20 BDT176.09060 CLP
50 BDT440.22650 CLP
100 BDT880.45300 CLP
250 BDT2201.13250 CLP
500 BDT4402.26500 CLP
1000 BDT8804.53000 CLP
2000 BDT17609.06000 CLP
5000 BDT44022.65000 CLP
10000 BDT88045.30000 CLP