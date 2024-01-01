Chilean pesos to Mozambican meticals today

Convert CLP to MZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
67.12 mzn

$1.000 CLP = MT0.06712 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
CLP to MZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to MZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07030.0716
Low0.06670.0666
Average0.06810.0688
Change-1.63%-1.08%
1 CLP to MZN stats

The performance of CLP to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0703 and a 30 day low of 0.0667. This means the 30 day average was 0.0681. The change for CLP to MZN was -1.63.

The performance of CLP to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0716 and a 90 day low of 0.0666. This means the 90 day average was 0.0688. The change for CLP to MZN was -1.08.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Chilean pesos to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Mozambican Metical
1 CLP0.06712 MZN
5 CLP0.33562 MZN
10 CLP0.67123 MZN
20 CLP1.34246 MZN
50 CLP3.35616 MZN
100 CLP6.71232 MZN
250 CLP16.78080 MZN
500 CLP33.56160 MZN
1000 CLP67.12320 MZN
2000 CLP134.24640 MZN
5000 CLP335.61600 MZN
10000 CLP671.23200 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Chilean Peso
1 MZN14.89800 CLP
5 MZN74.49000 CLP
10 MZN148.98000 CLP
20 MZN297.96000 CLP
50 MZN744.90000 CLP
100 MZN1,489.80000 CLP
250 MZN3,724.50000 CLP
500 MZN7,449.00000 CLP
1000 MZN14,898.00000 CLP
2000 MZN29,796.00000 CLP
5000 MZN74,490.00000 CLP
10000 MZN148,980.00000 CLP