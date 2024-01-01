500 Chilean pesos to Mozambican meticals

Convert CLP to MZN at the real exchange rate

500 clp
33.17 mzn

1.00000 CLP = 0.06634 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean pesos

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Mozambican Metical
1 CLP0.06634 MZN
5 CLP0.33169 MZN
10 CLP0.66338 MZN
20 CLP1.32676 MZN
50 CLP3.31690 MZN
100 CLP6.63381 MZN
250 CLP16.58452 MZN
500 CLP33.16905 MZN
1000 CLP66.33810 MZN
2000 CLP132.67620 MZN
5000 CLP331.69050 MZN
10000 CLP663.38100 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Chilean Peso
1 MZN15.07430 CLP
5 MZN75.37150 CLP
10 MZN150.74300 CLP
20 MZN301.48600 CLP
50 MZN753.71500 CLP
100 MZN1507.43000 CLP
250 MZN3768.57500 CLP
500 MZN7537.15000 CLP
1000 MZN15074.30000 CLP
2000 MZN30148.60000 CLP
5000 MZN75371.50000 CLP
10000 MZN150743.00000 CLP