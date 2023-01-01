250 Mozambican meticals to Chilean pesos

Convert MZN to CLP at the real exchange rate

250 mzn
3594 clp

1.00000 MZN = 14.37790 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:0 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MZN to CLP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 CLP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86581.0499587.38211.438011.660260.964418.9435
1GBP1.15511.2128100.9351.661051.917771.1138821.8817
1USD0.95240.824538183.2251.36961.581280.9185518.0423
1INR0.0114440.009907340.012015610.01645660.0190.01103690.216789

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican meticals

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Chilean Peso
1 MZN14.37790 CLP
5 MZN71.88950 CLP
10 MZN143.77900 CLP
20 MZN287.55800 CLP
50 MZN718.89500 CLP
100 MZN1437.79000 CLP
250 MZN3594.47500 CLP
500 MZN7188.95000 CLP
1000 MZN14377.90000 CLP
2000 MZN28755.80000 CLP
5000 MZN71889.50000 CLP
10000 MZN143779.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Mozambican Metical
1 CLP0.06955 MZN
5 CLP0.34776 MZN
10 CLP0.69551 MZN
20 CLP1.39102 MZN
50 CLP3.47755 MZN
100 CLP6.95510 MZN
250 CLP17.38775 MZN
500 CLP34.77550 MZN
1000 CLP69.55100 MZN
2000 CLP139.10200 MZN
5000 CLP347.75500 MZN
10000 CLP695.51000 MZN