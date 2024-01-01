Chilean pesos to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert CLP to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
43.00 uah

$1.000 CLP = ₴0.04300 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CLP to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04490.0449
Low0.04260.0417
Average0.04360.0434
Change-0.25%3.06%
1 CLP to UAH stats

The performance of CLP to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0449 and a 30 day low of 0.0426. This means the 30 day average was 0.0436. The change for CLP to UAH was -0.25.

The performance of CLP to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0449 and a 90 day low of 0.0417. This means the 90 day average was 0.0434. The change for CLP to UAH was 3.06.

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 CLP0.04300 UAH
5 CLP0.21502 UAH
10 CLP0.43004 UAH
20 CLP0.86009 UAH
50 CLP2.15022 UAH
100 CLP4.30044 UAH
250 CLP10.75110 UAH
500 CLP21.50220 UAH
1000 CLP43.00440 UAH
2000 CLP86.00880 UAH
5000 CLP215.02200 UAH
10000 CLP430.04400 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Chilean Peso
1 UAH23.25340 CLP
5 UAH116.26700 CLP
10 UAH232.53400 CLP
20 UAH465.06800 CLP
50 UAH1,162.67000 CLP
100 UAH2,325.34000 CLP
250 UAH5,813.35000 CLP
500 UAH11,626.70000 CLP
1000 UAH23,253.40000 CLP
2000 UAH46,506.80000 CLP
5000 UAH116,267.00000 CLP
10000 UAH232,534.00000 CLP