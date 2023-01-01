1 thousand Ukrainian hryvnias to Chilean pesos

Convert UAH to CLP at the real exchange rate

1000 uah
25031 clp

1.00000 UAH = 25.03050 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:0 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Spend abroad without hidden fees

UAH to CLP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 UAH → 0 CLP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86641.05187.48051.447961.658250.9639519.0084
1GBP1.154211.21315100.9771.671361.914091.1125921.941
1USD0.95150.8243183.23551.37771.577780.917118.086
1INR0.01143110.009903230.012014110.01655180.01895570.01101810.217287

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Chilean Peso
1 UAH25.03050 CLP
5 UAH125.15250 CLP
10 UAH250.30500 CLP
20 UAH500.61000 CLP
50 UAH1251.52500 CLP
100 UAH2503.05000 CLP
250 UAH6257.62500 CLP
500 UAH12515.25000 CLP
1000 UAH25030.50000 CLP
2000 UAH50061.00000 CLP
5000 UAH125152.50000 CLP
10000 UAH250305.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 CLP0.03995 UAH
5 CLP0.19976 UAH
10 CLP0.39951 UAH
20 CLP0.79903 UAH
50 CLP1.99757 UAH
100 CLP3.99513 UAH
250 CLP9.98783 UAH
500 CLP19.97565 UAH
1000 CLP39.95130 UAH
2000 CLP79.90260 UAH
5000 CLP199.75650 UAH
10000 CLP399.51300 UAH