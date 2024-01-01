Chilean pesos to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert CLP to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
3.86 aed

$1.000 CLP = د.إ0.003862 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
CLP to AED conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00410.0041
Low0.00380.0038
Average0.00390.0040
Change-1.71%-1.22%
1 CLP to AED stats

The performance of CLP to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0041 and a 30 day low of 0.0038. This means the 30 day average was 0.0039. The change for CLP to AED was -1.71.

The performance of CLP to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0041 and a 90 day low of 0.0038. This means the 90 day average was 0.0040. The change for CLP to AED was -1.22.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 CLP0.00386 AED
5 CLP0.01931 AED
10 CLP0.03862 AED
20 CLP0.07724 AED
50 CLP0.19310 AED
100 CLP0.38620 AED
250 CLP0.96550 AED
500 CLP1.93100 AED
1000 CLP3.86199 AED
2000 CLP7.72398 AED
5000 CLP19.30995 AED
10000 CLP38.61990 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Chilean Peso
1 AED258.93400 CLP
5 AED1,294.67000 CLP
10 AED2,589.34000 CLP
20 AED5,178.68000 CLP
50 AED12,946.70000 CLP
100 AED25,893.40000 CLP
250 AED64,733.50000 CLP
500 AED129,467.00000 CLP
1000 AED258,934.00000 CLP
2000 AED517,868.00000 CLP
5000 AED1,294,670.00000 CLP
10000 AED2,589,340.00000 CLP