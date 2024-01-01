Chilean pesos to Tunisian dinars today

Convert CLP to TND at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
3.262 tnd

$1.000 CLP = DT0.003262 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CLP to TND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00340.0035
Low0.00320.0032
Average0.00330.0034
Change-2.38%-2.13%
1 CLP to TND stats

The performance of CLP to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0034 and a 30 day low of 0.0032. This means the 30 day average was 0.0033. The change for CLP to TND was -2.38.

The performance of CLP to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0035 and a 90 day low of 0.0032. This means the 90 day average was 0.0034. The change for CLP to TND was -2.13.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Tunisian Dinar
1 CLP0.00326 TND
5 CLP0.01631 TND
10 CLP0.03262 TND
20 CLP0.06524 TND
50 CLP0.16309 TND
100 CLP0.32618 TND
250 CLP0.81544 TND
500 CLP1.63088 TND
1000 CLP3.26176 TND
2000 CLP6.52352 TND
5000 CLP16.30880 TND
10000 CLP32.61760 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Chilean Peso
1 TND306.58300 CLP
5 TND1,532.91500 CLP
10 TND3,065.83000 CLP
20 TND6,131.66000 CLP
50 TND15,329.15000 CLP
100 TND30,658.30000 CLP
250 TND76,645.75000 CLP
500 TND153,291.50000 CLP
1000 TND306,583.00000 CLP
2000 TND613,166.00000 CLP
5000 TND1,532,915.00000 CLP
10000 TND3,065,830.00000 CLP