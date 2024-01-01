Chilean pesos to Tunisian dinars today

Convert CLP to TND at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
3.193 tnd

1.000 CLP = 0.003193 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2051.4731.6630.96618.25
1 GBP1.1711.269105.581.7241.9461.1321.361
1 USD0.9220.788183.1961.3591.5340.89116.832
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Tunisian Dinar
1 CLP0.00319 TND
5 CLP0.01596 TND
10 CLP0.03193 TND
20 CLP0.06386 TND
50 CLP0.15964 TND
100 CLP0.31929 TND
250 CLP0.79821 TND
500 CLP1.59643 TND
1000 CLP3.19285 TND
2000 CLP6.38570 TND
5000 CLP15.96425 TND
10000 CLP31.92850 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Chilean Peso
1 TND313.19900 CLP
5 TND1,565.99500 CLP
10 TND3,131.99000 CLP
20 TND6,263.98000 CLP
50 TND15,659.95000 CLP
100 TND31,319.90000 CLP
250 TND78,299.75000 CLP
500 TND156,599.50000 CLP
1000 TND313,199.00000 CLP
2000 TND626,398.00000 CLP
5000 TND1,565,995.00000 CLP
10000 TND3,131,990.00000 CLP