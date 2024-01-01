Chilean pesos to Serbian dinars today

Convert CLP to RSD at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
112.75 rsd

$1.000 CLP = РСД0.1127 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CLP to RSD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11870.1215
Low0.11270.1127
Average0.11510.1169
Change-2.68%-2.66%
1 CLP to RSD stats

The performance of CLP to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1187 and a 30 day low of 0.1127. This means the 30 day average was 0.1151. The change for CLP to RSD was -2.68.

The performance of CLP to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1215 and a 90 day low of 0.1127. This means the 90 day average was 0.1169. The change for CLP to RSD was -2.66.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7811.3871.3270.9171.53619.1741.678
1 GBP1.28111.7761.6991.1741.96724.5522.149
1 CAD0.7210.56310.9560.6611.10713.8221.21
1 SGD0.7540.5891.04610.6911.15814.4531.265

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Serbian Dinar
1 CLP0.11275 RSD
5 CLP0.56375 RSD
10 CLP1.12749 RSD
20 CLP2.25498 RSD
50 CLP5.63745 RSD
100 CLP11.27490 RSD
250 CLP28.18725 RSD
500 CLP56.37450 RSD
1000 CLP112.74900 RSD
2000 CLP225.49800 RSD
5000 CLP563.74500 RSD
10000 CLP1,127.49000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Chilean Peso
1 RSD8.86923 CLP
5 RSD44.34615 CLP
10 RSD88.69230 CLP
20 RSD177.38460 CLP
50 RSD443.46150 CLP
100 RSD886.92300 CLP
250 RSD2,217.30750 CLP
500 RSD4,434.61500 CLP
1000 RSD8,869.23000 CLP
2000 RSD17,738.46000 CLP
5000 RSD44,346.15000 CLP
10000 RSD88,692.30000 CLP