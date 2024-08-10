Bolivian boliviano to Canadian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Canadian dollars is currently 0.198 today, reflecting a -0.296% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -1.460% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Canadian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.202 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 0.198 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.570% decrease in value.