Bolivian boliviano to US dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to US dollars is currently 0.144 today, reflecting a -0.253% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.434% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to US dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.145 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 0.144 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -0.510% decrease in value.