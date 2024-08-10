Bolivian boliviano to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Chilean pesos is currently 134.643 today, reflecting a -0.592% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -2.387% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 140.102 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 134.643 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 1.604% increase in value.