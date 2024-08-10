Bolivian boliviano to Philippine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Philippine pesos is currently 8.269 today, reflecting a -0.273% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -1.435% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Philippine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 8.404 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 8.269 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.558% decrease in value.