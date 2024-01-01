Hong Kong dollars to Bolivian bolivianos today

Convert HKD to BOB at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
884.80 bob

1.000 HKD = 0.8848 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.3991.4721.6630.96818.171
1 GBP1.17111.272105.8151.7231.9461.13421.27
1 USD0.920.786183.1981.3551.530.89116.724
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Bolivian Boliviano
100 HKD88.48000 BOB
200 HKD176.96000 BOB
300 HKD265.44000 BOB
500 HKD442.40000 BOB
1000 HKD884.80000 BOB
2000 HKD1,769.60000 BOB
2500 HKD2,212.00000 BOB
3000 HKD2,654.40000 BOB
4000 HKD3,539.20000 BOB
5000 HKD4,424.00000 BOB
10000 HKD8,848.00000 BOB
20000 HKD17,696.00000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BOB1.13020 HKD
5 BOB5.65100 HKD
10 BOB11.30200 HKD
20 BOB22.60400 HKD
50 BOB56.51000 HKD
100 BOB113.02000 HKD
250 BOB282.55000 HKD
500 BOB565.10000 HKD
1000 BOB1,130.20000 HKD
2000 BOB2,260.40000 HKD
5000 BOB5,651.00000 HKD
10000 BOB11,302.00000 HKD