1 thousand Bolivian bolivianos to Hong Kong dollars

Convert BOB to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bob
1,125.98 hkd

Bs1.000 BOB = $1.126 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BOB to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BOB to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.13301.1350
Low1.12541.1254
Average1.13061.1305
Change-0.18%-0.23%
1 BOB to HKD stats

The performance of BOB to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1330 and a 30 day low of 1.1254. This means the 30 day average was 1.1306. The change for BOB to HKD was -0.18.

The performance of BOB to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1350 and a 90 day low of 1.1254. This means the 90 day average was 1.1305. The change for BOB to HKD was -0.23.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BOB1.12598 HKD
5 BOB5.62990 HKD
10 BOB11.25980 HKD
20 BOB22.51960 HKD
50 BOB56.29900 HKD
100 BOB112.59800 HKD
250 BOB281.49500 HKD
500 BOB562.99000 HKD
1000 BOB1,125.98000 HKD
2000 BOB2,251.96000 HKD
5000 BOB5,629.90000 HKD
10000 BOB11,259.80000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Bolivian Boliviano
100 HKD88.81170 BOB
200 HKD177.62340 BOB
300 HKD266.43510 BOB
500 HKD444.05850 BOB
1000 HKD888.11700 BOB
2000 HKD1,776.23400 BOB
2500 HKD2,220.29250 BOB
3000 HKD2,664.35100 BOB
4000 HKD3,552.46800 BOB
5000 HKD4,440.58500 BOB
10000 HKD8,881.17000 BOB
20000 HKD17,762.34000 BOB