Hong Kong dollars to Bolivian bolivianos today

Convert HKD to BOB at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = Bs0.8894 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:50
HKD to BOB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BOB
1 HKD to BOBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.89130.8913
Low0.88690.8839
Average0.88970.8884
Change-0.08%0.35%
1 HKD to BOB stats

The performance of HKD to BOB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8913 and a 30 day low of 0.8869. This means the 30 day average was 0.8897. The change for HKD to BOB was -0.08.

The performance of HKD to BOB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8913 and a 90 day low of 0.8839. This means the 90 day average was 0.8884. The change for HKD to BOB was 0.35.

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2410.7871.341.5330.9451.39684.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.130.19311.655
1 GBP1.2719.211.7021.9481.21.774107.221
1 SGD0.7465.4040.58711.1440.7051.04262.987

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Bolivian Boliviano
100 HKD88.93520 BOB
200 HKD177.87040 BOB
300 HKD266.80560 BOB
500 HKD444.67600 BOB
1000 HKD889.35200 BOB
2000 HKD1,778.70400 BOB
2500 HKD2,223.38000 BOB
3000 HKD2,668.05600 BOB
4000 HKD3,557.40800 BOB
5000 HKD4,446.76000 BOB
10000 HKD8,893.52000 BOB
20000 HKD17,787.04000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BOB1.12441 HKD
5 BOB5.62205 HKD
10 BOB11.24410 HKD
20 BOB22.48820 HKD
50 BOB56.22050 HKD
100 BOB112.44100 HKD
250 BOB281.10250 HKD
500 BOB562.20500 HKD
1000 BOB1,124.41000 HKD
2000 BOB2,248.82000 HKD
5000 BOB5,622.05000 HKD
10000 BOB11,244.10000 HKD