Turkish liras to Bolivian bolivianos today

Convert TRY to BOB at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
207.57 bob

TL1.000 TRY = Bs0.2076 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TRY to BOB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TRY to BOBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21090.2153
Low0.20750.2075
Average0.20920.2117
Change-1.59%-3.08%
View full history

1 TRY to BOB stats

The performance of TRY to BOB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2109 and a 30 day low of 0.2075. This means the 30 day average was 0.2092. The change for TRY to BOB was -1.59.

The performance of TRY to BOB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2153 and a 90 day low of 0.2075. This means the 90 day average was 0.2117. The change for TRY to BOB was -3.08.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782277.42183.7081.3883.67348.704
1 EUR1.09110.853302.54191.2881.5144.00653.114
1 GBP1.2781.1721354.627107.0041.7754.69562.259
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.3020.0050.0130.176

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish lira

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bolivian Boliviano
1 TRY0.20757 BOB
5 TRY1.03783 BOB
10 TRY2.07565 BOB
20 TRY4.15130 BOB
50 TRY10.37825 BOB
100 TRY20.75650 BOB
250 TRY51.89125 BOB
500 TRY103.78250 BOB
1000 TRY207.56500 BOB
2000 TRY415.13000 BOB
5000 TRY1,037.82500 BOB
10000 TRY2,075.65000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Turkish Lira
1 BOB4.81777 TRY
5 BOB24.08885 TRY
10 BOB48.17770 TRY
20 BOB96.35540 TRY
50 BOB240.88850 TRY
100 BOB481.77700 TRY
250 BOB1,204.44250 TRY
500 BOB2,408.88500 TRY
1000 BOB4,817.77000 TRY
2000 BOB9,635.54000 TRY
5000 BOB24,088.85000 TRY
10000 BOB48,177.70000 TRY