20 Bolivian bolivianos to Turkish liras

Convert BOB to TRY at the real exchange rate

Bs1.000 BOB = TL4.982 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:13
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BOB to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TRY
1 BOB to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.99484.9948
Low4.94204.9085
Average4.96474.9462
Change0.65%1.36%
View full history

1 BOB to TRY stats

The performance of BOB to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.9948 and a 30 day low of 4.9420. This means the 30 day average was 4.9647. The change for BOB to TRY was 0.65.

The performance of BOB to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.9948 and a 90 day low of 4.9085. This means the 90 day average was 4.9462. The change for BOB to TRY was 1.36.

Track market ratesView BOB to TRY chart

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.396971.5851,725.210.9440.788155.02558.883
1 CAD0.7161696.1021,236.050.6760.565111.06942.187
1 CLP0.0010.00111.7760.0010.0010.160.061
1 NGN0.0010.0010.56310.00100.090.034

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian bolivianos

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Turkish Lira
1 BOB4.98223 TRY
5 BOB24.91115 TRY
10 BOB49.82230 TRY
20 BOB99.64460 TRY
50 BOB249.11150 TRY
100 BOB498.22300 TRY
250 BOB1,245.55750 TRY
500 BOB2,491.11500 TRY
1000 BOB4,982.23000 TRY
2000 BOB9,964.46000 TRY
5000 BOB24,911.15000 TRY
10000 BOB49,822.30000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bolivian Boliviano
1 TRY0.20071 BOB
5 TRY1.00357 BOB
10 TRY2.00713 BOB
20 TRY4.01426 BOB
50 TRY10.03565 BOB
100 TRY20.07130 BOB
250 TRY50.17825 BOB
500 TRY100.35650 BOB
1000 TRY200.71300 BOB
2000 TRY401.42600 BOB
5000 TRY1,003.56500 BOB
10000 TRY2,007.13000 BOB