Bolivian bolivianos to Canadian dollars today

Convert BOB to CAD at the real exchange rate

Bs1.000 BOB = C$0.2018 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:35
BOB to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

CAD
1 BOB to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.20340.2034
Low0.19990.1938
Average0.20140.1982
Change0.91%2.48%
1 BOB to CAD stats

The performance of BOB to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2034 and a 30 day low of 0.1999. This means the 30 day average was 0.2014. The change for BOB to CAD was 0.91.

The performance of BOB to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2034 and a 90 day low of 0.1938. This means the 90 day average was 0.1982. The change for BOB to CAD was 2.48.

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.396971.5851,725.210.9440.788154.88558.873
1 CAD0.7161695.8031,235.510.6760.565110.92142.162
1 CLP0.0010.00111.7760.0010.0010.1590.061
1 NGN0.0010.0010.56310.00100.090.034

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Canadian Dollar
1 BOB0.20176 CAD
5 BOB1.00881 CAD
10 BOB2.01761 CAD
20 BOB4.03522 CAD
50 BOB10.08805 CAD
100 BOB20.17610 CAD
250 BOB50.44025 CAD
500 BOB100.88050 CAD
1000 BOB201.76100 CAD
2000 BOB403.52200 CAD
5000 BOB1,008.80500 CAD
10000 BOB2,017.61000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Bolivian Boliviano
1 CAD4.95635 BOB
5 CAD24.78175 BOB
10 CAD49.56350 BOB
20 CAD99.12700 BOB
50 CAD247.81750 BOB
100 CAD495.63500 BOB
250 CAD1,239.08750 BOB
500 CAD2,478.17500 BOB
1000 CAD4,956.35000 BOB
2000 CAD9,912.70000 BOB
5000 CAD24,781.75000 BOB
10000 CAD49,563.50000 BOB