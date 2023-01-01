Bolivian bolivianos to Canadian dollars today

Convert BOB to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bob
197.79 cad

1.00000 BOB = 0.19779 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87441.087390.4731.49141.670840.9649518.7372
1 GBP1.1436411.24345103.4661.705581.91081.1035621.4281
1 USD0.91970.804214183.20891.371651.536690.887517.2328
1 INR0.0110530.0096650.012017910.01648440.01846780.01066590.207103

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian boliviano

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Canadian Dollar
1 BOB0.19779 CAD
5 BOB0.98893 CAD
10 BOB1.97787 CAD
20 BOB3.95574 CAD
50 BOB9.88935 CAD
100 BOB19.77870 CAD
250 BOB49.44675 CAD
500 BOB98.89350 CAD
1000 BOB197.78700 CAD
2000 BOB395.57400 CAD
5000 BOB988.93500 CAD
10000 BOB1977.87000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Bolivian Boliviano
1 CAD5.05595 BOB
5 CAD25.27975 BOB
10 CAD50.55950 BOB
20 CAD101.11900 BOB
50 CAD252.79750 BOB
100 CAD505.59500 BOB
250 CAD1263.98750 BOB
500 CAD2527.97500 BOB
1000 CAD5055.95000 BOB
2000 CAD10111.90000 BOB
5000 CAD25279.75000 BOB
10000 CAD50559.50000 BOB