Bolivian boliviano to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Turkish liras is currently 4.982 today, reflecting a -0.319% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 0.215% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 5.018 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 4.951 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.779% increase in value.