Bolivian boliviano to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Turkish liras is currently 4.837 today, reflecting a -0.490% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 0.386% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 4.876 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 4.808 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.615% decrease in value.