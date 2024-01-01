Japanese yen to Bolivian bolivianos today
Convert JPY to BOB at the real exchange rate
|1 JPY to BOB
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0471
|0.0471
|Low
|0.0428
|0.0428
|Average
|0.0443
|0.0440
|Change
|9.91%
|5.04%
|View full history
1 JPY to BOB stats
The performance of JPY to BOB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0471 and a 30 day low of 0.0428. This means the 30 day average was 0.0443. The change for JPY to BOB was 9.91.
The performance of JPY to BOB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0471 and a 90 day low of 0.0428. This means the 90 day average was 0.0440. The change for JPY to BOB was 5.04.
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Bolivian Boliviano
|100 JPY
|4.70552 BOB
|1000 JPY
|47.05520 BOB
|1500 JPY
|70.58280 BOB
|2000 JPY
|94.11040 BOB
|3000 JPY
|141.16560 BOB
|5000 JPY
|235.27600 BOB
|5400 JPY
|254.09808 BOB
|10000 JPY
|470.55200 BOB
|15000 JPY
|705.82800 BOB
|20000 JPY
|941.10400 BOB
|25000 JPY
|1,176.38000 BOB
|30000 JPY
|1,411.65600 BOB
|Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Japanese Yen
|1 BOB
|21.25160 JPY
|5 BOB
|106.25800 JPY
|10 BOB
|212.51600 JPY
|20 BOB
|425.03200 JPY
|50 BOB
|1,062.58000 JPY
|100 BOB
|2,125.16000 JPY
|250 BOB
|5,312.90000 JPY
|500 BOB
|10,625.80000 JPY
|1000 BOB
|21,251.60000 JPY
|2000 BOB
|42,503.20000 JPY
|5000 BOB
|106,258.00000 JPY
|10000 BOB
|212,516.00000 JPY