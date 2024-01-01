Japanese yen to Bolivian bolivianos today

Convert JPY to BOB at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
470.55 bob

¥1.000 JPY = Bs0.04706 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JPY to BOB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JPY to BOBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04710.0471
Low0.04280.0428
Average0.04430.0440
Change9.91%5.04%
View full history

1 JPY to BOB stats

The performance of JPY to BOB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0471 and a 30 day low of 0.0428. This means the 30 day average was 0.0443. The change for JPY to BOB was 9.91.

The performance of JPY to BOB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0471 and a 90 day low of 0.0428. This means the 90 day average was 0.0440. The change for JPY to BOB was 5.04.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Bolivian Boliviano
100 JPY4.70552 BOB
1000 JPY47.05520 BOB
1500 JPY70.58280 BOB
2000 JPY94.11040 BOB
3000 JPY141.16560 BOB
5000 JPY235.27600 BOB
5400 JPY254.09808 BOB
10000 JPY470.55200 BOB
15000 JPY705.82800 BOB
20000 JPY941.10400 BOB
25000 JPY1,176.38000 BOB
30000 JPY1,411.65600 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Japanese Yen
1 BOB21.25160 JPY
5 BOB106.25800 JPY
10 BOB212.51600 JPY
20 BOB425.03200 JPY
50 BOB1,062.58000 JPY
100 BOB2,125.16000 JPY
250 BOB5,312.90000 JPY
500 BOB10,625.80000 JPY
1000 BOB21,251.60000 JPY
2000 BOB42,503.20000 JPY
5000 BOB106,258.00000 JPY
10000 BOB212,516.00000 JPY