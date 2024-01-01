1 thousand Bolivian bolivianos to Japanese yen

Convert BOB to JPY at the real exchange rate

Bs1.000 BOB = ¥22.41 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:20
BOB to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

JPY
1 BOB to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High22.608922.6089
Low21.769120.4184
Average22.147221.3903
Change2.97%5.94%
1 BOB to JPY stats

The performance of BOB to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22.6089 and a 30 day low of 21.7691. This means the 30 day average was 22.1472. The change for BOB to JPY was 2.97.

The performance of BOB to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 22.6089 and a 90 day low of 20.4184. This means the 90 day average was 21.3903. The change for BOB to JPY was 5.94.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Japanese Yen
1 BOB22.41140 JPY
5 BOB112.05700 JPY
10 BOB224.11400 JPY
20 BOB448.22800 JPY
50 BOB1,120.57000 JPY
100 BOB2,241.14000 JPY
250 BOB5,602.85000 JPY
500 BOB11,205.70000 JPY
1000 BOB22,411.40000 JPY
2000 BOB44,822.80000 JPY
5000 BOB112,057.00000 JPY
10000 BOB224,114.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Bolivian Boliviano
100 JPY4.46201 BOB
1000 JPY44.62010 BOB
1500 JPY66.93015 BOB
2000 JPY89.24020 BOB
3000 JPY133.86030 BOB
5000 JPY223.10050 BOB
5400 JPY240.94854 BOB
10000 JPY446.20100 BOB
15000 JPY669.30150 BOB
20000 JPY892.40200 BOB
25000 JPY1,115.50250 BOB
30000 JPY1,338.60300 BOB