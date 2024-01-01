Chinese yuan rmb to Bolivian bolivianos today

Convert CNY to BOB at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
961.72 bob

¥1.000 CNY = Bs0.9617 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
CNY to BOB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to BOBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.96170.9617
Low0.94710.9471
Average0.95100.9529
Change1.16%0.96%
1 CNY to BOB stats

The performance of CNY to BOB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9617 and a 30 day low of 0.9471. This means the 30 day average was 0.9510. The change for CNY to BOB was 1.16.

The performance of CNY to BOB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9617 and a 90 day low of 0.9471. This means the 90 day average was 0.9529. The change for CNY to BOB was 0.96.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Bolivian Boliviano
1 CNY0.96172 BOB
5 CNY4.80860 BOB
10 CNY9.61720 BOB
20 CNY19.23440 BOB
50 CNY48.08600 BOB
100 CNY96.17200 BOB
250 CNY240.43000 BOB
500 CNY480.86000 BOB
1000 CNY961.72000 BOB
2000 CNY1,923.44000 BOB
5000 CNY4,808.60000 BOB
10000 CNY9,617.20000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BOB1.03980 CNY
5 BOB5.19900 CNY
10 BOB10.39800 CNY
20 BOB20.79600 CNY
50 BOB51.99000 CNY
100 BOB103.98000 CNY
250 BOB259.95000 CNY
500 BOB519.90000 CNY
1000 BOB1,039.80000 CNY
2000 BOB2,079.60000 CNY
5000 BOB5,199.00000 CNY
10000 BOB10,398.00000 CNY