100 Bolivian bolivianos to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert BOB to CNY at the real exchange rate

Bs1.000 BOB = ¥1.046 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:41
BOB to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CNY
1 BOB to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.04701.0470
Low1.02621.0134
Average1.03541.0279
Change1.67%1.20%
1 BOB to CNY stats

The performance of BOB to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0470 and a 30 day low of 1.0262. This means the 30 day average was 1.0354. The change for BOB to CNY was 1.67.

The performance of BOB to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0470 and a 90 day low of 1.0134. This means the 90 day average was 1.0279. The change for BOB to CNY was 1.20.

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BOB1.04627 CNY
5 BOB5.23135 CNY
10 BOB10.46270 CNY
20 BOB20.92540 CNY
50 BOB52.31350 CNY
100 BOB104.62700 CNY
250 BOB261.56750 CNY
500 BOB523.13500 CNY
1000 BOB1,046.27000 CNY
2000 BOB2,092.54000 CNY
5000 BOB5,231.35000 CNY
10000 BOB10,462.70000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Bolivian Boliviano
1 CNY0.95578 BOB
5 CNY4.77890 BOB
10 CNY9.55780 BOB
20 CNY19.11560 BOB
50 CNY47.78900 BOB
100 CNY95.57800 BOB
250 CNY238.94500 BOB
500 CNY477.89000 BOB
1000 CNY955.78000 BOB
2000 CNY1,911.56000 BOB
5000 CNY4,778.90000 BOB
10000 CNY9,557.80000 BOB