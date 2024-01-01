10 thousand Botswanan pulas to Euros

Convert BWP to EUR at the real exchange rate

10,000 bwp
681.91 eur

1.000 BWP = 0.06819 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:55
Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.9890.9411.3621.3791.6940.8031.552
1 ZAR0.05310.050.0720.0730.0890.0420.082
1 EUR1.06220.17511.4471.4651.80.8541.649
1 SGD0.73413.9380.69111.0121.2430.591.139

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Euro
1 BWP0.06819 EUR
5 BWP0.34096 EUR
10 BWP0.68191 EUR
20 BWP1.36383 EUR
50 BWP3.40957 EUR
100 BWP6.81914 EUR
250 BWP17.04785 EUR
500 BWP34.09570 EUR
1000 BWP68.19140 EUR
2000 BWP136.38280 EUR
5000 BWP340.95700 EUR
10000 BWP681.91400 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Botswanan Pula
1 EUR14.66460 BWP
5 EUR73.32300 BWP
10 EUR146.64600 BWP
20 EUR293.29200 BWP
50 EUR733.23000 BWP
100 EUR1,466.46000 BWP
250 EUR3,666.15000 BWP
500 EUR7,332.30000 BWP
1000 EUR14,664.60000 BWP
2000 EUR29,329.20000 BWP
5000 EUR73,323.00000 BWP
10000 EUR146,646.00000 BWP