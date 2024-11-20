Brazilian real to Botswanan pulas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Botswanan pulas is currently 2.355 today, reflecting a -0.352% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a -0.206% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Botswanan pulas has fluctuated between a high of 2.373 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 2.336 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.689% decrease in value.