20 Turkish liras to Botswanan pulas

Convert TRY to BWP at the real exchange rate

20 try
10.14 bwp

1.00000 TRY = 0.50687 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:23 UTC
TRY to BWP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 BWP
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Botswanan Pula
1 TRY0.50687 BWP
5 TRY2.53435 BWP
10 TRY5.06871 BWP
20 TRY10.13742 BWP
50 TRY25.34355 BWP
100 TRY50.68710 BWP
250 TRY126.71775 BWP
500 TRY253.43550 BWP
1000 TRY506.87100 BWP
2000 TRY1013.74200 BWP
5000 TRY2534.35500 BWP
10000 TRY5068.71000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Turkish Lira
1 BWP1.97289 TRY
5 BWP9.86445 TRY
10 BWP19.72890 TRY
20 BWP39.45780 TRY
50 BWP98.64450 TRY
100 BWP197.28900 TRY
250 BWP493.22250 TRY
500 BWP986.44500 TRY
1000 BWP1972.89000 TRY
2000 BWP3945.78000 TRY
5000 BWP9864.45000 TRY
10000 BWP19728.90000 TRY