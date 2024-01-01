100 Botswanan pulas to Turkish liras

Convert BWP to TRY at the real exchange rate

100 bwp
225.31 try

1.00000 BWP = 2.25312 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Turkish Lira
1 BWP2.25312 TRY
5 BWP11.26560 TRY
10 BWP22.53120 TRY
20 BWP45.06240 TRY
50 BWP112.65600 TRY
100 BWP225.31200 TRY
250 BWP563.28000 TRY
500 BWP1126.56000 TRY
1000 BWP2253.12000 TRY
2000 BWP4506.24000 TRY
5000 BWP11265.60000 TRY
10000 BWP22531.20000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Botswanan Pula
1 TRY0.44383 BWP
5 TRY2.21914 BWP
10 TRY4.43828 BWP
20 TRY8.87656 BWP
50 TRY22.19140 BWP
100 TRY44.38280 BWP
250 TRY110.95700 BWP
500 TRY221.91400 BWP
1000 TRY443.82800 BWP
2000 TRY887.65600 BWP
5000 TRY2219.14000 BWP
10000 TRY4438.28000 BWP