5000 Turkish liras to Botswanan pulas

Convert TRY to BWP at the real exchange rate

5000 try
2534.24 bwp

1.00000 TRY = 0.50685 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:24 UTC
TRY to BWP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 BWP
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Botswanan Pula
1 TRY0.50685 BWP
5 TRY2.53424 BWP
10 TRY5.06847 BWP
20 TRY10.13694 BWP
50 TRY25.34235 BWP
100 TRY50.68470 BWP
250 TRY126.71175 BWP
500 TRY253.42350 BWP
1000 TRY506.84700 BWP
2000 TRY1013.69400 BWP
5000 TRY2534.23500 BWP
10000 TRY5068.47000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Turkish Lira
1 BWP1.97298 TRY
5 BWP9.86490 TRY
10 BWP19.72980 TRY
20 BWP39.45960 TRY
50 BWP98.64900 TRY
100 BWP197.29800 TRY
250 BWP493.24500 TRY
500 BWP986.49000 TRY
1000 BWP1972.98000 TRY
2000 BWP3945.96000 TRY
5000 BWP9864.90000 TRY
10000 BWP19729.80000 TRY