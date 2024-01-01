Swedish kronor to Falkland Islands pounds today

Convert SEK to FKP at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = £0.07177 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:08
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SEK to FKP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

FKP
1 SEK to FKPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07310.0746
Low0.07150.0715
Average0.07220.0733
Change-1.76%-3.44%
View full history

1 SEK to FKP stats

The performance of SEK to FKP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0731 and a 30 day low of 0.0715. This means the 30 day average was 0.0722. The change for SEK to FKP was -1.76.

The performance of SEK to FKP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0746 and a 90 day low of 0.0715. This means the 90 day average was 0.0733. The change for SEK to FKP was -3.44.

Track market ratesView SEK to FKP chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.7917.07111.05384.4431.3974.11
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.65989.0661.4734.335
1 GBP1.2651.19918.94613.983106.8161.7675.199
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56311.9410.1980.581

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Falkland Islands pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FKP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to FKP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Falkland Islands Pound
1 SEK0.07177 FKP
5 SEK0.35883 FKP
10 SEK0.71767 FKP
20 SEK1.43533 FKP
50 SEK3.58833 FKP
100 SEK7.17666 FKP
250 SEK17.94165 FKP
500 SEK35.88330 FKP
1000 SEK71.76660 FKP
2000 SEK143.53320 FKP
5000 SEK358.83300 FKP
10000 SEK717.66600 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Swedish Krona
1 FKP13.93410 SEK
5 FKP69.67050 SEK
10 FKP139.34100 SEK
20 FKP278.68200 SEK
50 FKP696.70500 SEK
100 FKP1,393.41000 SEK
250 FKP3,483.52500 SEK
500 FKP6,967.05000 SEK
1000 FKP13,934.10000 SEK
2000 FKP27,868.20000 SEK
5000 FKP69,670.50000 SEK
10000 FKP139,341.00000 SEK