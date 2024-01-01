Turkish liras to Falkland Islands pounds today

Convert TRY to FKP at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
23.55 fkp

TL1.000 TRY = £0.02355 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:52
TRY to FKP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to FKPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02390.0248
Low0.02320.0232
Average0.02350.0240
Change-1.54%-4.59%
1 TRY to FKP stats

The performance of TRY to FKP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0239 and a 30 day low of 0.0232. This means the 30 day average was 0.0235. The change for TRY to FKP was -1.54.

The performance of TRY to FKP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0248 and a 90 day low of 0.0232. This means the 90 day average was 0.0240. The change for TRY to FKP was -4.59.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Falkland Islands Pound
1 TRY0.02355 FKP
5 TRY0.11774 FKP
10 TRY0.23548 FKP
20 TRY0.47096 FKP
50 TRY1.17740 FKP
100 TRY2.35480 FKP
250 TRY5.88700 FKP
500 TRY11.77400 FKP
1000 TRY23.54800 FKP
2000 TRY47.09600 FKP
5000 TRY117.74000 FKP
10000 TRY235.48000 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Turkish Lira
1 FKP42.46650 TRY
5 FKP212.33250 TRY
10 FKP424.66500 TRY
20 FKP849.33000 TRY
50 FKP2,123.32500 TRY
100 FKP4,246.65000 TRY
250 FKP10,616.62500 TRY
500 FKP21,233.25000 TRY
1000 FKP42,466.50000 TRY
2000 FKP84,933.00000 TRY
5000 FKP212,332.50000 TRY
10000 FKP424,665.00000 TRY