20 Falkland Islands pounds to Turkish liras

Convert FKP to TRY at the real exchange rate

20 fkp
670.73 try

1.00000 FKP = 33.53630 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:55 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

FKP to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 FKP → 0 TRY
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866851.048887.24661.43361.647370.96218.5304
1GBP1.153611.20985100.6441.653741.900341.1097721.3759
1USD0.95350.826549183.18711.36691.570720.9171517.6682
1INR0.01146180.009936020.012021110.01643160.01888180.01102510.212391

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Falkland Islands pounds to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FKP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FKP to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Falkland Islands pounds

FKP to USD

FKP to EUR

FKP to GBP

FKP to INR

FKP to JPY

FKP to RUB

FKP to AUD

FKP to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Turkish Lira
1 FKP33.53630 TRY
5 FKP167.68150 TRY
10 FKP335.36300 TRY
20 FKP670.72600 TRY
50 FKP1676.81500 TRY
100 FKP3353.63000 TRY
250 FKP8384.07500 TRY
500 FKP16768.15000 TRY
1000 FKP33536.30000 TRY
2000 FKP67072.60000 TRY
5000 FKP167681.50000 TRY
10000 FKP335363.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Falkland Islands Pound
1 TRY0.02982 FKP
5 TRY0.14909 FKP
10 TRY0.29819 FKP
20 TRY0.59637 FKP
50 TRY1.49093 FKP
100 TRY2.98185 FKP
250 TRY7.45463 FKP
500 TRY14.90925 FKP
1000 TRY29.81850 FKP
2000 TRY59.63700 FKP
5000 TRY149.09250 FKP
10000 TRY298.18500 FKP