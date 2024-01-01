Hong Kong dollars to Falkland Islands pounds today

Convert HKD to FKP at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = £0.1012 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:55
HKD to FKP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

FKP
1 HKD to FKPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10180.1018
Low0.09870.0957
Average0.09990.0983
Change2.09%3.29%
1 HKD to FKP stats

The performance of HKD to FKP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1018 and a 30 day low of 0.0987. This means the 30 day average was 0.0999. The change for HKD to FKP was 2.09.

The performance of HKD to FKP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1018 and a 90 day low of 0.0957. This means the 90 day average was 0.0983. The change for HKD to FKP was 3.29.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Falkland Islands Pound
100 HKD10.11520 FKP
200 HKD20.23040 FKP
300 HKD30.34560 FKP
500 HKD50.57600 FKP
1000 HKD101.15200 FKP
2000 HKD202.30400 FKP
2500 HKD252.88000 FKP
3000 HKD303.45600 FKP
4000 HKD404.60800 FKP
5000 HKD505.76000 FKP
10000 HKD1,011.52000 FKP
20000 HKD2,023.04000 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Hong Kong Dollar
1 FKP9.88612 HKD
5 FKP49.43060 HKD
10 FKP98.86120 HKD
20 FKP197.72240 HKD
50 FKP494.30600 HKD
100 FKP988.61200 HKD
250 FKP2,471.53000 HKD
500 FKP4,943.06000 HKD
1000 FKP9,886.12000 HKD
2000 FKP19,772.24000 HKD
5000 FKP49,430.60000 HKD
10000 FKP98,861.20000 HKD