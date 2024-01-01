Hong Kong dollars to Falkland Islands pounds today
Convert HKD to FKP at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
HKD to FKP conversion chart
1 HKD = 0.10115 FKP
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 HKD to FKP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1018
|0.1018
|Low
|0.0987
|0.0957
|Average
|0.0999
|0.0983
|Change
|2.09%
|3.29%
|View full history
1 HKD to FKP stats
The performance of HKD to FKP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1018 and a 30 day low of 0.0987. This means the 30 day average was 0.0999. The change for HKD to FKP was 2.09.
The performance of HKD to FKP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1018 and a 90 day low of 0.0957. This means the 90 day average was 0.0983. The change for HKD to FKP was 3.29.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Falkland Islands pounds
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FKP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to FKP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Falkland Islands Pound
|100 HKD
|10.11520 FKP
|200 HKD
|20.23040 FKP
|300 HKD
|30.34560 FKP
|500 HKD
|50.57600 FKP
|1000 HKD
|101.15200 FKP
|2000 HKD
|202.30400 FKP
|2500 HKD
|252.88000 FKP
|3000 HKD
|303.45600 FKP
|4000 HKD
|404.60800 FKP
|5000 HKD
|505.76000 FKP
|10000 HKD
|1,011.52000 FKP
|20000 HKD
|2,023.04000 FKP
|Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Hong Kong Dollar
|1 FKP
|9.88612 HKD
|5 FKP
|49.43060 HKD
|10 FKP
|98.86120 HKD
|20 FKP
|197.72240 HKD
|50 FKP
|494.30600 HKD
|100 FKP
|988.61200 HKD
|250 FKP
|2,471.53000 HKD
|500 FKP
|4,943.06000 HKD
|1000 FKP
|9,886.12000 HKD
|2000 FKP
|19,772.24000 HKD
|5000 FKP
|49,430.60000 HKD
|10000 FKP
|98,861.20000 HKD