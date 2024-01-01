Hong Kong dollars to Falkland Islands pounds today

Convert HKD to FKP at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
100.48 fkp

1.000 HKD = 0.1005 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.4051.4731.6630.96818.171
1 GBP1.17111.272105.8291.7241.9471.13321.271
1 USD0.920.786183.1961.3551.530.89116.722
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Falkland Islands pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FKP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to FKP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Falkland Islands Pound
100 HKD10.04750 FKP
200 HKD20.09500 FKP
300 HKD30.14250 FKP
500 HKD50.23750 FKP
1000 HKD100.47500 FKP
2000 HKD200.95000 FKP
2500 HKD251.18750 FKP
3000 HKD301.42500 FKP
4000 HKD401.90000 FKP
5000 HKD502.37500 FKP
10000 HKD1,004.75000 FKP
20000 HKD2,009.50000 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Hong Kong Dollar
1 FKP9.95277 HKD
5 FKP49.76385 HKD
10 FKP99.52770 HKD
20 FKP199.05540 HKD
50 FKP497.63850 HKD
100 FKP995.27700 HKD
250 FKP2,488.19250 HKD
500 FKP4,976.38500 HKD
1000 FKP9,952.77000 HKD
2000 FKP19,905.54000 HKD
5000 FKP49,763.85000 HKD
10000 FKP99,527.70000 HKD