Bulgarian levs to Falkland Islands pounds today

Convert BGN to FKP at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = £0.4270 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:12
BGN to FKP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

FKP
1 BGN to FKPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.43150.4355
Low0.42340.4234
Average0.42650.4284
Change0.35%-1.95%
1 BGN to FKP stats

The performance of BGN to FKP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4315 and a 30 day low of 0.4234. This means the 30 day average was 0.4265. The change for BGN to FKP was 0.35.

The performance of BGN to FKP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4355 and a 90 day low of 0.4234. This means the 90 day average was 0.4284. The change for BGN to FKP was -1.95.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Falkland Islands Pound
1 BGN0.42699 FKP
5 BGN2.13493 FKP
10 BGN4.26986 FKP
20 BGN8.53972 FKP
50 BGN21.34930 FKP
100 BGN42.69860 FKP
250 BGN106.74650 FKP
500 BGN213.49300 FKP
1000 BGN426.98600 FKP
2000 BGN853.97200 FKP
5000 BGN2,134.93000 FKP
10000 BGN4,269.86000 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Bulgarian Lev
1 FKP2.34200 BGN
5 FKP11.71000 BGN
10 FKP23.42000 BGN
20 FKP46.84000 BGN
50 FKP117.10000 BGN
100 FKP234.20000 BGN
250 FKP585.50000 BGN
500 FKP1,171.00000 BGN
1000 FKP2,342.00000 BGN
2000 FKP4,684.00000 BGN
5000 FKP11,710.00000 BGN
10000 FKP23,420.00000 BGN