500 Falkland Islands pounds to Turkish liras
Convert FKP to TRY at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Falkland Islands pounds to Turkish liras
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select FKP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current FKP to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Falkland Islands pounds
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Turkish Lira
|1 FKP
|33.53630 TRY
|5 FKP
|167.68150 TRY
|10 FKP
|335.36300 TRY
|20 FKP
|670.72600 TRY
|50 FKP
|1676.81500 TRY
|100 FKP
|3353.63000 TRY
|250 FKP
|8384.07500 TRY
|500 FKP
|16768.15000 TRY
|1000 FKP
|33536.30000 TRY
|2000 FKP
|67072.60000 TRY
|5000 FKP
|167681.50000 TRY
|10000 FKP
|335363.00000 TRY