kr1.000 SEK = $0.07450 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:14
SEK to KYD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KYD
1 SEK to KYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07770.0813
Low0.07450.0745
Average0.07610.0785
Change-4.18%-7.50%
1 SEK to KYD stats

The performance of SEK to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0777 and a 30 day low of 0.0745. This means the 30 day average was 0.0761. The change for SEK to KYD was -4.18.

The performance of SEK to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0813 and a 90 day low of 0.0745. This means the 90 day average was 0.0785. The change for SEK to KYD was -7.50.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 SEK0.07450 KYD
5 SEK0.37250 KYD
10 SEK0.74499 KYD
20 SEK1.48998 KYD
50 SEK3.72496 KYD
100 SEK7.44992 KYD
250 SEK18.62480 KYD
500 SEK37.24960 KYD
1000 SEK74.49920 KYD
2000 SEK148.99840 KYD
5000 SEK372.49600 KYD
10000 SEK744.99200 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 KYD13.42300 SEK
5 KYD67.11500 SEK
10 KYD134.23000 SEK
20 KYD268.46000 SEK
50 KYD671.15000 SEK
100 KYD1,342.30000 SEK
250 KYD3,355.75000 SEK
500 KYD6,711.50000 SEK
1000 KYD13,423.00000 SEK
2000 KYD26,846.00000 SEK
5000 KYD67,115.00000 SEK
10000 KYD134,230.00000 SEK