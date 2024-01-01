Turkish liras to Cayman Islands dollars today

Convert TRY to KYD at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
24.69 kyd

TL1.000 TRY = $0.02469 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
TRY to KYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to KYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02510.0255
Low0.02470.0247
Average0.02490.0251
Change-1.76%-2.87%
1 TRY to KYD stats

The performance of TRY to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0251 and a 30 day low of 0.0247. This means the 30 day average was 0.0249. The change for TRY to KYD was -1.76.

The performance of TRY to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0255 and a 90 day low of 0.0247. This means the 90 day average was 0.0251. The change for TRY to KYD was -2.87.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 TRY0.02469 KYD
5 TRY0.12342 KYD
10 TRY0.24685 KYD
20 TRY0.49370 KYD
50 TRY1.23425 KYD
100 TRY2.46850 KYD
250 TRY6.17125 KYD
500 TRY12.34250 KYD
1000 TRY24.68500 KYD
2000 TRY49.37000 KYD
5000 TRY123.42500 KYD
10000 TRY246.85000 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 KYD40.51040 TRY
5 KYD202.55200 TRY
10 KYD405.10400 TRY
20 KYD810.20800 TRY
50 KYD2,025.52000 TRY
100 KYD4,051.04000 TRY
250 KYD10,127.60000 TRY
500 KYD20,255.20000 TRY
1000 KYD40,510.40000 TRY
2000 KYD81,020.80000 TRY
5000 KYD202,552.00000 TRY
10000 KYD405,104.00000 TRY