Chinese yuan rmb to Cayman Islands dollars today

Convert CNY to KYD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
114.37 kyd

¥1.000 CNY = $0.1144 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
We can't send money between these currencies

CNY to KYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to KYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11440.1144
Low0.11270.1127
Average0.11300.1131
Change1.38%1.00%
1 CNY to KYD stats

The performance of CNY to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1144 and a 30 day low of 0.1127. This means the 30 day average was 0.1130. The change for CNY to KYD was 1.38.

The performance of CNY to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1144 and a 90 day low of 0.1127. This means the 90 day average was 0.1131. The change for CNY to KYD was 1.00.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Cayman Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to KYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 CNY0.11437 KYD
5 CNY0.57187 KYD
10 CNY1.14374 KYD
20 CNY2.28748 KYD
50 CNY5.71870 KYD
100 CNY11.43740 KYD
250 CNY28.59350 KYD
500 CNY57.18700 KYD
1000 CNY114.37400 KYD
2000 CNY228.74800 KYD
5000 CNY571.87000 KYD
10000 CNY1,143.74000 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KYD8.74323 CNY
5 KYD43.71615 CNY
10 KYD87.43230 CNY
20 KYD174.86460 CNY
50 KYD437.16150 CNY
100 KYD874.32300 CNY
250 KYD2,185.80750 CNY
500 KYD4,371.61500 CNY
1000 KYD8,743.23000 CNY
2000 KYD17,486.46000 CNY
5000 KYD43,716.15000 CNY
10000 KYD87,432.30000 CNY