Japanese yen to Cayman Islands dollars today

Convert JPY to KYD at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
55.96 kyd

¥1.000 JPY = $0.005596 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JPY to KYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to KYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00560.0056
Low0.00510.0051
Average0.00530.0052
Change9.72%5.27%
1 JPY to KYD stats

The performance of JPY to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0056 and a 30 day low of 0.0051. This means the 30 day average was 0.0053. The change for JPY to KYD was 9.72.

The performance of JPY to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0056 and a 90 day low of 0.0051. This means the 90 day average was 0.0052. The change for JPY to KYD was 5.27.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Cayman Islands Dollar
100 JPY0.55961 KYD
1000 JPY5.59612 KYD
1500 JPY8.39418 KYD
2000 JPY11.19224 KYD
3000 JPY16.78836 KYD
5000 JPY27.98060 KYD
5400 JPY30.21905 KYD
10000 JPY55.96120 KYD
15000 JPY83.94180 KYD
20000 JPY111.92240 KYD
25000 JPY139.90300 KYD
30000 JPY167.88360 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 KYD178.69500 JPY
5 KYD893.47500 JPY
10 KYD1,786.95000 JPY
20 KYD3,573.90000 JPY
50 KYD8,934.75000 JPY
100 KYD17,869.50000 JPY
250 KYD44,673.75000 JPY
500 KYD89,347.50000 JPY
1000 KYD178,695.00000 JPY
2000 KYD357,390.00000 JPY
5000 KYD893,475.00000 JPY
10000 KYD1,786,950.00000 JPY